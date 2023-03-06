LawCall
Woman rescued from commercial building fire in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services are on the scene of a commercial structure fire in the 100 block of 2nd Court North.

BFRS say they rescued one woman from the building and she have been taken to a hospital for her injuries. She is in critical condition at this time, according to BFRS.

No other injuries were reported and BFRS has the fire under control. The cause is still under investigation.

We will keep this story updated with any other information as it is released.

