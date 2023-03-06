Tamale Queen: Pizza Tamales
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ingredients:
Pepperoni
Mozzarella
Your favorite marinara sauce set aside for your toppings to go in dough last.
Then mix the following:
5 cups masa
1 1/2 cup oil
3 cups broth or water
1 oz salt
1 oz garlic
1tsp coriander
1 oz crushed red pepper
1 tbs oregano
1 tbs basil
Mix all ingredients together to form a spreadable dough
Soak corn husk 30 min. In warm water
Spread dough on husk
Then add your toppings
Cheese, sauce & pepperoni fold over to close husk repeat then steam for 1 1/2 hours
Let cool cool down once cooked to harden about 10 min
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.