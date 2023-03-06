Tamale Queen: Pizza Tamales

Ingredients:

Pepperoni

Mozzarella

Your favorite marinara sauce set aside for your toppings to go in dough last.

Then mix the following:

5 cups masa

1 1/2 cup oil

3 cups broth or water

1 oz salt

1 oz garlic

1tsp coriander

1 oz crushed red pepper

1 tbs oregano

1 tbs basil

Mix all ingredients together to form a spreadable dough

Soak corn husk 30 min. In warm water

Spread dough on husk

Then add your toppings

Cheese, sauce & pepperoni fold over to close husk repeat then steam for 1 1/2 hours

Let cool cool down once cooked to harden about 10 min

