Spire temporarily halts natural gas disconnections for some Selma residents, businesses

The decision comes in the wake of an EF-2 tornado that took direct aim at Selma on Jan. 12.
Debris seen in this Jan. 23 file photo shows the slow recovery that continues in Selma...
Debris seen in this Jan. 23 file photo shows the slow recovery that continues in Selma following a Jan. 12 EF-2 tornado.(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Natural gas utility company Spire announced Monday that it will suspend disconnections for impacted business and residential customers impacted in the city of Selma through May. The company said the decision will providing more help as the area struggles to recover after Selma took a direct hit from an EF-2 tornado on January 12.

For impacted residential customers, Spire says extended payment plan arrangements are also available through August.

“We want to be sure that those impacted by the tornado in Selma have the support they need to get back on their feet,” said Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Gulf Coast, and Mississippi. “If someone is struggling to pay their natural gas bill, we want to work with them on a solution.”

In January, Spire donated $16,000 to American Red Cross chapters in communities impacted by recent tornadoes, and volunteers from Spire cooked meals and provided much-needed supplies to the community of Selma at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Jan. 27.

Impacted Spire customers in Selma are encouraged to call 800-292-4008 for more information.

