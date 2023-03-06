President gives remarks at Bloody Sunday Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden made an appearance at the 58th annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma this Sunday. Bloody Sunday commemorates the marches from Selma to Montgomery in 1965 to advocate for voting rights. That march ended with 80 of the 600 marchers being beaten down by Alabama police.

Bloody Sunday marks a very important day for not just Alabama, but civil rights across the nation. President Biden spoke on Sunday remembering how he was here three years ago with John Lewis. Biden said, like the courageous 600 that marched across this bridge, he hopes to continue moving right along with furthering civil rights in America.

“We know where we’ve been and, my fellow Americans, on this Sunday of our time, we know where we’ve been, and we know more importantly, where we have to go forward together,” President Biden said.

He commemorated Bloody Sunday by speaking near the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge where John Lewis led that march.

“Without flinching courage, foot soldiers for march for justice marched to the valley of the shadow of death and feared no evil,” President Biden said. One marcher remarked on the event she attended for the first time.

“I’m surprised I didn’t cry. But it’s so powerful”. And powerful is the change marchers Sunday said they want to see from leadership in the white house.

“Walking across this bridge and having to walk alongside it shows them that we’re going to keep them accountable to the things that they say when they asked us to elect them into office,” that same marcher said. 58 years later, the president says voting rights are still under assault. He’s calling on Congress to act, and marchers say it needs to happen as soon as possible.

The president also explained what he would continue changing if re-elected, including policies on policing, education, the price of prescription medication like insulin, and of course Selma storm cleanup efforts — which are already underway.

President Biden hopes people will stop and reflect today but also use it as a catalyst for change, Especially as people recreated the march this Sunday with civil rights leaders like Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III, and others in attendance.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.