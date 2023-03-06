Police arrest man in shooting death after argument over cell phone

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Pelham Police Department have arrested a man accused of killing a man early Sunday morning.

A 911 call came in around 4:45 a.m. March 5 about a shooting in the 100 block of Bishop Circle.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, died despite the efforts of the Pelham Fire Department paramedics who arrived on scene.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Nehemiah Scroggins and he was taken into custody.

Police say the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred after an argument over a cell phone escalated.

Scroggins is charged with Murder and Menacing.

He is being held in the Shelby County Jail with no bond.

