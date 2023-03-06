LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police arrest man in shooting death after argument over cell phone

Nehemiah Scroggins
Nehemiah Scroggins(Pelham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Pelham Police Department have arrested a man accused of killing a man early Sunday morning.

A 911 call came in around 4:45 a.m. March 5 about a shooting in the 100 block of Bishop Circle.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, died despite the efforts of the Pelham Fire Department paramedics who arrived on scene.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Nehemiah Scroggins and he was taken into custody.

Police say the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred after an argument over a cell phone escalated.

Scroggins is charged with Murder and Menacing.

He is being held in the Shelby County Jail with no bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ATF was in Shreveport Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to demonstrate how a Glock switch works, and...
Number of Glock switches recovered in Alabama up 1200%
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
8-year-old shot in Franklin County
Eight-year-old boy shot Saturday in Franklin County
The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Anniston Fire Training Center opens
Source: WBRC video
UAB receives funding for colorectal cancer screenings
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) slam dunks the ball over Auburn guard Allen Flanigan during...
Bama’s Brandon Miller named SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year
The Hurricane Creek Keeper
The Hurricane Creek Keeper