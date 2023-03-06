Major updates for UA police digital forensics lab

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama Police Department just got a major boost in crime solving techniques. Thanks to funding officers are getting new crime-fighting tools.

The grant is worth just shy of $150,000, straight from Governor Kay Ivey and it will purchase four new computers and software.

In practical terms what this grant will do is improve crime-solving techniques when it comes to cell phones, laptops and desktop computers.

“We haven’t updated our computers since 2018,”said forensics lab manager Scott Gilliam.

All the more reason Gilliam says the update is needed. Technology is changing and keeping up means the difference between helping investigators solve a crime in a timely manner or putting the case on the backburner.

“With this software and the automation software we’ll buy and these update computers we can cut down the processing time from weeks to days and really in some cases, just hours,” said Gilliam.

In fact, Gilliam believes with the new computers and software up and running by mid-April, he and his team of digital investigators will catch up by the end of summer.

“I expect it to make a huge difference,” said Gilliam.

A big difference for the 30 or so police and sheriff departments the lab serves across Alabama and parts of east Mississippi, according to Gilliam. And if you’re wondering why it’ll take nearly $150,000 to buy just four new computers, Gilliam says they need ‘intelligent’ computers for the intelligence lab.

“Forensic computers are just more expensive and you need the processing power to run numbers and data and it’s got to be able to handle running 24/7,” he said.

Gilliam says about 30% of the digital caseload involves homicide cases.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.