First Alert Weather Extra: The Hurricane Creek Keeper

The Hurricane Creek Keeper
By Fred Hunter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

The Hurricane Creek Keeper(WBRC FOX6 News)

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Creek Keepers are part of an international community dedicated to the preservation and conservation of our waterways to not only sustain our lives but the lives of the plants and animals which depend on clean water for their survival.


The Hurricane Creek Keeper(WBRC FOX6 News)

John Wathen is the Creekkeeper for Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa county. During his many years he has literally witnessed a rebirth of the health of the creek, including a heroic effort with an organization called the Friends of Hurricane Creek to reclaim the waterway after the April 27 tornado in 2011.

In addition, John knows the history and lore of a Creek Called Hurricane, even though it is hundreds of miles from The Gulf of Mexico.


The Hurricane Creek Keeper(WBRC FOX6 News)

His stories interesting and his perspective is unique.

John believes in his work and hopes others will help in the efforts to provide clean water for us all.


The Hurricane Creek Keeper(WBRC FOX6 News)

