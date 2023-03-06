LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Noah

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Noah, born January 2009, is very smart and he loves math. He enjoys playing chess and the piano!

He doesn’t love to be outside all the time, but does enjoy hiking. He is a sweet child who is very friendly. Noah is creative and likes to play board games.

His favorite foods are Chinese and Mexican.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

