FIRST ALERT: Temperatures approaching 80 degrees Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! It’s a cool start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 40s and 50s. I would recommend grabbing a jacket to start the day. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll likely see clouds move in and out throughout the day, but we will remain dry. The big story this afternoon is the warm temperatures. Yesterday we climbed into the mid 70s. Today we will likely see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. I would plan for a partly cloudy sky with comfortable humidity levels. The pollen count will remain very high today, so you might want to limit outdoor activities if you suffer from allergies. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will likely remain partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the upper 60s by 7 PM.

High Temperatures Monday (WBRC)

Mostly Dry Tuesday

A warm front is forecast to lift northwards tonight across Central Alabama. With increasing cloud cover and higher moisture levels, we can’t rule out a 10-20% chance for isolated showers tonight into the first half of Tuesday. The best chance for light rain will likely occur along and south of I-20. Most of us will remain dry. We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s. A cold front is forecast to dive into our area tomorrow afternoon, but we will likely warm up into the upper 70s Tuesday. Some areas south of I-20 could end up in the lower 80s. Most of tomorrow will end up dry, but we will hold on to a 10-20% chance for isolated showers before 2 PM. Winds will shift from the south to the north at 5-10 mph.

Showers Return Wednesday

With northerly flow and increasing cloud cover, temperatures will likely trend cooler Wednesday. We’ll likely start the day off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The first half of Wednesday is forecast to remain dry, but rain chances will likely develop in parts of northwest Alabama Wednesday evening and spread to the southeast. We are looking at a 40% chance for showers Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will remain possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Next Big Thing

The big story this week is the increasing threat for rain across Central Alabama Thursday into Friday. Another disturbance will likely spread showers across our area Thursday. With widespread cloud cover and northerly flow, temperatures are forecast to trend slightly below average Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances around 50%. A cold front is forecast to move through the state Friday giving us a good chance for scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. At this time, severe weather appears unlikely in this setup. High temperatures will likely trend warmer Friday with most of us climbing into the mid to upper 60s. I would plan for a 70% chance for rain Friday with rain chances moving out Friday night. Rainfall totals over the next five days could add up around an inch with higher totals expected in north Alabama.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday is looking like our best weather day for this upcoming weekend. We will likely remain dry Saturday with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon, but clouds will likely increase Saturday night with a chance for isolated showers developing south of I-20. Sunday could end up a little wet as another cold front pushes into the area. I have a 50% chance for rain Sunday with highs near 70°F. Don’t forget that we spring forward next Sunday as daylight saving time begins!

Colder Air Possible Next Week

You might want to wait on planting the garden. Long-range models continue to hint at below average temperatures for the middle of March. We could see temperatures cool into the 50s next Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the 30s. Freezing temperatures and frost could be possible early next week. We normally recommend waiting until April 15th before planting anything. We can still get significant cold waves as late as early April.

