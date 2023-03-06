FEMA signs off on private property clean-up in Eutaw nearly two months after tornado

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening now in Eutaw, FEMA is doing something it normally doesn’t do. The agency is going to help remove debris from private property: debris left over from the Jan. 12 tornado that hit Eutaw hard.

Eutaw town leaders say FEMA has agreed to do this in very limited circumstances.

The reason is there is debris on private property that could cause ponding issues or clogging up streams. At that point it could be a “public issue,” according to town leaders. Eutaw officials met with FEMA yesterday about the matter, and so the agency is allowing the town to do limited private property clean-up.

“We’ve only identified about four areas that have debris on private property that’s public safety significance. Your back yard is not public safety significance. But right-of-ways, power lines on your house causing ponding issues is a public safety issue. Private property debris removal, that is mostly thanks to congresswoman Terri Sewell’s office helping us push the issue with FEMA. I mean they did for Tuscaloosa for 2011 so there is a precedent for doing it,” said Eutaw spokesman Corey Martin.

Martin says his street crews have already picked up about 70% of the debris leftover by the Jan.12 tornado.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.