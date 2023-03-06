LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

FEMA signs off on private property clean-up in Eutaw nearly two months after tornado

FEMA to help remove storm debris in Eutaw
By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening now in Eutaw, FEMA is doing something it normally doesn’t do. The agency is going to help remove debris from private property: debris left over from the Jan. 12 tornado that hit Eutaw hard.

Eutaw town leaders say FEMA has agreed to do this in very limited circumstances.

The reason is there is debris on private property that could cause ponding issues or clogging up streams. At that point it could be a “public issue,” according to town leaders. Eutaw officials met with FEMA yesterday about the matter, and so the agency is allowing the town to do limited private property clean-up.

“We’ve only identified about four areas that have debris on private property that’s public safety significance. Your back yard is not public safety significance. But right-of-ways, power lines on your house causing ponding issues is a public safety issue. Private property debris removal, that is mostly thanks to congresswoman Terri Sewell’s office helping us push the issue with FEMA. I mean they did for Tuscaloosa for 2011 so there is a precedent for doing it,” said Eutaw spokesman Corey Martin.

Martin says his street crews have already picked up about 70% of the debris leftover by the Jan.12 tornado.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ATF was in Shreveport Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to demonstrate how a Glock switch works, and...
Number of Glock switches recovered in Alabama up 1200%
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
8-year-old shot in Franklin County
Eight-year-old boy shot Saturday in Franklin County
The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana

Latest News

Gadsden State Community College
Gadsden State Community College creates new police department
Source: WBRC video
Shelby County middle schooler raises money to help pay for student’s school meals
Rising car insurance rates
Rising car insurance rates
Source: WBRC video
Major updates for UA police digital forensics lab