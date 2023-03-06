LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens

2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas...
2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas County, Georgia.(WSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia shooting has killed two of the more than 100 teenagers who had gathered at a house party Saturday, with six others wounded, authorities said.

Investigators have been piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home. No arrests have been made in the shooting, and it is unclear whether more than one person carried out the shooting.

Trent Wilson, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office captain, told The Associated Press that the shots broke out between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He has called on potential witnesses to provide more information about how the shooting started and who is responsible.

“We know that there was a house party where well over a hundred teenagers were attending. A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gun shots. Information is very limited at this time,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to social media Sunday morning.

Wilson declined to provide the names of the two who died, but he said they were under 18 years old.

Douglasville is just over 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ATF was in Shreveport Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to demonstrate how a Glock switch works, and...
Number of Glock switches recovered in Alabama up 1200%
Manhunt underway in north Jefferson County at the Hayden exit on I-65.
Two people in custody after police chase, manhunt near Warrior & Hayden
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
Firefighters rescue 4 small kittens from burning building
FILE - Judy Heumann, center, is applauded during her swearing-in as U.S. Assistant Secretary...
Judy Heumann, disability rights activist, dies at age 75
President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous...
Mountain roads shut as another winter storm hits California