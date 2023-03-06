LawCall
Eight-year-old boy shot Saturday in Franklin County

8-year-old shot in Franklin County
8-year-old shot in Franklin County
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An eight-year-old boy was flown to a Birmingham hospital Saturday with a fatal gunshot wound.

An official with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports the child and his four-year-old brother found a gun which had been removed from their mother’s car. The boys had the gun in a bedroom when it fired, hitting the eight-year-old.

The boy was pronounced dead on arrival in Birmingham.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

