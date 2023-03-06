Eight-year-old boy shot Saturday in Franklin County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An eight-year-old boy was flown to a Birmingham hospital Saturday with a fatal gunshot wound.

An official with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports the child and his four-year-old brother found a gun which had been removed from their mother’s car. The boys had the gun in a bedroom when it fired, hitting the eight-year-old.

The boy was pronounced dead on arrival in Birmingham.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.