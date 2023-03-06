58th Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee honors the past and puts future into perspective

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 58th Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee attracted hundreds to walk the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where 600 activists were beaten by police in 1965 marking Bloody Sunday.

Walking across the bridge today was President Joe Biden, who says Bloody Sunday was the start of a journey:

“The right to vote, the right to have your vote counted is the threshold to democracy, to liberty. With it, anything is possible.”

People who attended the celebration came from all over. Many of them emphasized the importance of not forgetting our nation’s history.

“It’s important to learn from history but you shouldn’t be blinded by history. Rather learn from it and still see what’s going on today,” said Jasmine Parrish who traveled from Virginia for the Bridge Crossing.

But some use it as a reminder of work that they believe still needs to be done.

“Our history is relevant and we still haven’t gotten things right. It’s an everlasting fight,” said Simone Fourte, a history teacher from Illinois.

Current activist, Travis Jackson, said if he could talk to the people who marched in 1965, he would ask for advice for their continued fight today:

“I would like to ask them what would be some better strategies to match forward on a day-to-day basis.”

Regardless of the “why,” many are just thankful to see the community show support for the moment that shaped history here in Alabama.

“We come for the history and the life that is shared on this day, to remember what happened on the bridge,” said Birmingham resident, Kim Wenn.

