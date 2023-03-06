2 rescued after canoe capsizes in Cahaba River

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were rescued Sunday after their canoe capsized on the Cahaba River in Bibb County.

Several agencies helped in the rescue of 2 people whose boat capsized in the Cahaba River. (Brierfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

Brierfield Fire, West Blocton Fire, Calera Swift Water Rescue, AmServ, West Blocton PD, the Bibb County Sheriff Department, and ALEA responded to the scene.

The people were not hurt.

Brierfield Fire thanked to a resident with a hover craft that helped in the rescue.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.