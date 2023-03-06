LawCall
2 rescued after canoe capsizes in Cahaba River

Brierfield Fire, West Blocton Fire, Calera Swift Water Rescue, AmServ, West Blocton PD, the Bibb County Sheriff Department, and ALEA responded to the scene.(Brierfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were rescued Sunday after their canoe capsized on the Cahaba River in Bibb County.

Several agencies helped in the rescue of 2 people whose boat capsized in the Cahaba River.(Brierfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue)
Brierfield Fire, West Blocton Fire, Calera Swift Water Rescue, AmServ, West Blocton PD, the Bibb County Sheriff Department, and ALEA responded to the scene.

The people were not hurt.

Brierfield Fire thanked to a resident with a hover craft that helped in the rescue.

