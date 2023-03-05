LawCall
Rape suspect escapes Morgan Co. Jail

Taylor escaped from the Morgan County Jail Sunday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man who was awaiting trial for numerous charges including rape escaped from the Morgan County Jail Sunday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Taylor was being held in the Morgan County Jail pending trial. Taylor had been charged with rape, burglary, kidnapping, sodomy and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

A Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-350-4613.

Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are en route to the jail to gather more information.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor was able to escape through a window that had been broken open.

Taylor escaped the Morgan County Jail by pushing through this window.
Taylor was arrested in November 2020 for allegedly raping a 62-year-old woman a month prior. Taylor allegedly broke into the woman’s home and was waiting in her bedroom for her to get out of the shower.

The woman went to the Crisis Services Center in Huntsville and had an exam done immediately after the alleged rape. The exam revealed a perfect DNA match to Taylor.

The post says that if you see Taylor, you should not approach him. Instead, call 911.

