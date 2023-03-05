Protest held in memory of Glenn Foster Junior

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family of a man who died while in police custody in Pickens County held a protest and press conference Saturday.

Dozens gathered for a peaceful protest in Carrollton in memory of Glenn Foster Junior. They marched to the Pickens County Jail.

Foster, a former player on the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, died in December of 2021 while in custody of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Foster’s supporters urged those authorities and others involved in the investigation of his death to release more information. They blame the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office for his death. Foster was being taken to a healthcare facility in Tuscaloosa County at the time of his death.

“For our son never have been involved in a life of crime, to still wind up in the same situation, a black man in custody and mysteriously dies,” Glenn Foster Senior told a crowd of supporters in downtown Carrollton.

“My family has been torn apart. And we’re simply asking for the minimum. Just at least tell us what the hell happened,” Pamela Foster, Glenn Foster Junior’s Widow told WBRC.

Foster was pronounced dead in Tuscaloosa County.

A grand jury heard evidence in the case and did not indict anyone on criminal charges in Foster’s death according to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.