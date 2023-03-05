Missing and Endangered Person in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Irondale Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Fredrecia Tankersley Spencer is an 83-year-old black female and suffers from dementia, which could impair her judgement. She also has high blood pressure.

Spencer was last seen March 4, 2023 wearing blue jeans and a dark blue shirt. She was in the area of Moss Rock Lane in Irondale, Alabama.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Fredrecia Tankersley Spencer, please contact the Irondale Police Department at (205) 956-5990 or call 911.

