LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Missing and Endangered Person in Irondale

Fredrecia Tankersley Spencer
Fredrecia Tankersley Spencer(Irondale Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Irondale Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Fredrecia Tankersley Spencer is an 83-year-old black female and suffers from dementia, which could impair her judgement. She also has high blood pressure.

Spencer was last seen March 4, 2023 wearing blue jeans and a dark blue shirt. She was in the area of Moss Rock Lane in Irondale, Alabama.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Fredrecia Tankersley Spencer, please contact the Irondale Police Department at (205) 956-5990 or call 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
The ATF was in Shreveport Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to demonstrate how a Glock switch works, and...
Number of Glock switches recovered in Alabama up 1200%
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison
Man killed after tree falls on vehicle in Talladega

Latest News

Wallace State Community College is expanding their nursing program to the Oneonta building.
Healthcare leaders say nursing apprenticeship program could help with state shortage
Preparing now for next week’s time change
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign
Huntsville Utilities employee hurt while repairing power lines