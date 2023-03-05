LawCall
Man shot in Opelika late Saturday morning

Tasia Leoha Thomas was arrested for assault, first degree on Saturday in Opelika.
Tasia Leoha Thomas was arrested for assault, first degree on Saturday in Opelika.(OPD)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - On Saturday, a 68-year-old man was shot in Opelika and flown by Lifesaver to Columbus, GA, for treatment.

According to OPD, at approximately 11:05 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of South Long Street, where they located a 68-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to East Alabama Medical center by ambulance before being taken by Lifesaver to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus.

After the initial investigation, 38-year-old Tasia Leoha Thomas was arrested for assault, first-degree.

This case remains under investigation, and additional charges are pending. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

