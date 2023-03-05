LawCall
Huntsville Utilities employee hurt while repairing power lines

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Utilities employee is recovering after suffering an electrical shock Saturday afternoon. According to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster, the worker was repairing lines on Speake Road when the incident happened. Speake Road is near Henderson and University, not far from the UAH campus.

Webster says the employee survived and was stable when taken to UAB Hospital. Their exact condition is not available.

At last word, there were still several hundred people without power in the Huntsville Utilities service area after a strong wind storm hit the area Friday morning.

Huntsville Utilities issued the following statement Saturday evening about the incident:

A Huntsville Utilities electric line worker was injured while restoring power following Friday’s storms.

The line worker received an electric shock while working in an area along University Drive. First responders were called, and the line worker was transported to UAB Hospital.

Because of this incident, Electric Operations crews opened two substation breakers along University Drive, which means the following areas are without power until the scene is secured.

University Drive south to I565 and from Sparkman Drive east to Memorial Parkway.

University Drive south to I565 and from Research Park Boulevard east to Jordan Lane (including parts of the UAH campus).

The Huntsville Utilities Safety & Security Department is on site investigating the incident.

