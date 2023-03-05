LawCall
Healthcare leaders say nursing apprenticeship program could help with state shortage

Wallace State Community College is expanding their nursing program to the Oneonta building.(WBRC)
Wallace State Community College is expanding their nursing program to the Oneonta building.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some hospitals are dealing with a nursing shortage and Wallace State Community College is offering a nursing apprenticeship program to help fill the gap.

The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship partnered with the Alabama Board of Nursing and the Alabama Community College System about a year ago to develop the first-ever state program. It was introduced when the demand for nurses was at an all-time high, but that need has not disappeared.

At that time, Director of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship Josh Laney said “the opportunity for nurse apprentices to earn while they learn, to continue applying skills learned in class in a real work environment, and to extend time spent working with their preceptors, will positively impact the nursing industry’s critical needs for recruitment and retention of highly prepared nurses.”

Deborah Hoover, Wallace State’s Department of Nursing Education chair, says it exposes students to on-the-job experience while filling a need in the healthcare industry.

“This facilitates our students getting a job while they’re a student and actually getting reimbursement while they’re doing their clinical hours as well as getting to know a facility one on one and going ahead and getting oriented to jump start that job,” she explained.

Hoover says after the first semester of nursing school, students can apply for the apprenticeship program.

For more information on the nursing program, visit https://wallacestate.edu/programs/health-division/nursing/index.html. To ask questions about the apprenticeship program, call (256) 352-8199.

