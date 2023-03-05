LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Clear, mild today, rain retuning this week

WBRC Sunday morning weather, 3/5/23
By Fred Hunter
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A ridge of high pressure continues to build across the region which will help produce mostly clear skies for the remainder of the weekend with highs in the 70-75 degree range and light southeasterly winds helping to slowly increase moisture across the area.

Still the ongoing presence of a ridge of high pressure over the Gulf will help limit rain chances, but keep temperatures running well above average in the coming week.

WBRC Sunday morning weather, 3/5/23
WBRC Sunday morning weather, 3/5/23

However, a series of disturbances and weak fronts will bring a chance for showers especially in the northern half of the area from Tuesday through Thursday. Some of the forecast models do show our next intrusion of colder air for the second half of the week as a stronger storm system spreads across the Plains States late in the week.

Eventually it appears this system will work its way into the Southeast, but at the moment, it is not expected to reintroduce a severe weather threat for the area.

WBRC Sunday morning weather, 3/5/23
WBRC Sunday morning weather, 3/5/23

WBRC Sunday morning weather, 3/5/23
WBRC Sunday morning weather, 3/5/23
First Alert Weather Evening update 3/4/23
First Alert Weather Evening Update 3/4/23
First Alert: Chilly Sunday morning; Sunny and warm Sunday afternoon
First Alert Weather update 3/4/23