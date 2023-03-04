Wallace State offering shift-based scheduling for paramedic program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While many industries are dealing with a worker shortage, filling gaps in the healthcare field might mean the difference between life and death. That’s why a local community college is trying to make it’s paramedic courses more accessible.

Taking college classes while working full-time can be difficult, especially if you’re a first responder. Wallace State Community College is now offering paramedic courses based around those abnormal shifts, calling if shift-based scheduling.

Since offering this, EMS Program Director Greg Lawrence says they’ve more than doubled their class enrollment.

“When I went to paramedic school, I had to quit my full-time job and work two part-time jobs to accommodate a college schedule,” he explained. “So I’m trying to avoid that where people can actually still keep their job with their benefits and still have a schedule that’s basically accommodating to their shift work.”

He says the new scheduling helps those who are already first responders further their education.

“We have people that work for fire departments and ambulance services,” said Lawrence. “They already are maybe an EMT or advanced EMT. They want to become a paramedic and so they work 24 hour shifts and they work one day on and two days off.”

The new course schedule allows students to go to class every third day instead of every other day. Lawrence says the change is extremely needed because paramedics are in high demand.

“There’s a national shortage of paramedics,” said Lawrence. “We have ambulance services from the area that are asking us about coming to recruit our students before they even graduate.”

Companies are desperate for help in saving lives:

“I’ve seen people take their last breath, started working on them, successfully resuscitated them and went and saw them three days later in the hospital. They were alive, talking, and actually wound up being discharged from the hospital back home,” Lawrence shared.

Lawrence said it’s rewarding to make such a positive impact on someone’s life.

The program is currently taking paramedic applications for the Summer 2023 semester. Admission requirements and curriculum can be found here. Visit www.wallacestate.edu/EMS for more information.

