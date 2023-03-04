Wallace State Community College hosts hospital simulation for healthcare students

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Wallace State Community College were testing out their skills during a special hospital simulation Thursday. They were taking care of fake patients suffering with chest pains, asthma attacks, overdoses and more.

The bi-annual event brings together students in Health Science programs like nursing and EMS to create a real-life working environment.

“Once inside, the nursing students are in there, X-ray technicians are in there, lab technicians are in there,” said Greg Lawrence, the EMS program director. “So everybody gets a chance to do their role and interact with other healthcare disciplines, just as if they were really working in the field.”

Instructors say it gives their students a chance to learn about teamwork and prepare them for their first jobs.

In a press release, the college said: “The rooms of the Simulation Center inside the School of Nursing and Center for Science were a hive of activity as students from multiple health science programs put their training to work in simulated scenarios ranging from motor vehicle accidents to pediatric asthmas attacks. Students from Emergency Medical Services transported a patient to the ER, where students from Nursing, Respiratory Therapy, Diagnostic Imaging, Medical Assisting, Medical Laboratory Technology and Health Information Technology were on hand or on stand-by to aid in the patient’s care. Dental students were even involved in a scenario where their patient suffered a health emergency and required medical care.”

“We do know that it is important that they learn what they need to learn to go out into the field, and that way they get the level up of being comfortable and already knowing what to expect,” said Tiffanie Doyle, the simulation coordinator.

Instructors say the simulations allows students to understand what different healthcare departments deal with on a daily basis.

