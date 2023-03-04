LawCall
Wallace State to begin offering nursing courses at Oneonta center

Wallace State Community College is expanding their nursing program to the Oneonta building.
Wallace State Community College is expanding their nursing program to the Oneonta building.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - A local community college is expanding its nursing program to provide more pathways into the healthcare profession. This, while the country is in desperate need of more nurses.

Wallace State Community College will soon offer nursing classes at their Oneonta location for the first time ever. Leaders say it’s to help meet a need within hospitals and the community.

Deborah Hoover, the Department of Nursing Education chair, says nurses are needed everywhere.

The college sites the McKinsey Hospital Insights study, saying the US is down 200,000-450,000 nurses, a 10-20% gap in care. This is the big reason Wallace State is expanding their program, to help fill that gap.

Hoover says they will offer the first three semesters of the nursing curriculum at their Oneonta center to earn a practical nursing certificate. They would then continue their education in Hanceville at the main campus.

“The pandemic has been really hard on nursing and we have lost people,” she said. “We have begun to realize the importance of nurses at the bedside so the opportunities are expanding for the nursing profession so they’re needed as much now as ever.”

The nursing program will begin taking applications for Fall 2023 admission March 15 and continue through May 15.

Visit www.wallacestate.edu/nursing for more information or call 256-352-8199.

