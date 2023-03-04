LawCall
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lawsuit in death of inmate

Walker County Sheriff's Office
Walker County Sheriff's Office(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a lawsuit filed in the death of former inmate Anthony “Tony” Mitchell.

The federal lawsuit claims Mitchell froze to death while in custody in Walker County back in January. Mitchell’s mother filed the lawsuit.

In the court filing, officers deny most of the accusations from Mitchell’s family in a lawsuit.

The sheriff’s office says they never put Mitchell into a freezer or that he was kept naked in a jail cell.

They also say Mitchell didn’t die in their custody, but at an area hospital.

