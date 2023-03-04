LawCall
UPDATE: Escambia County SO cancels missing child alert for 2-year-old girl

Kacie Isabelle Alexander
Kacie Isabelle Alexander(Escambia County (Ala.) Sheriff's Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the missing child alert for 2-year-old Kacie Isabelle Alexander.

---

BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 2-year-old girl missing since Friday night.

Kacie Isabelle Alexander was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 near Foshee Road in Brewton, authorities said. She is 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 28 pounds and has blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes.

According to the ECSO, the girl is believed to be in the company of Brandy Thames and they may be traveling in a silver Honda Ridgeline with no tag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kacie Alexander is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 251-809-0741 or call 911.

