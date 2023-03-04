LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New Orleans man bikes 6,500 miles for his nephew with Down Syndrome

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - There’s an extraordinary story making its way across the Gulf Coast. One man is biking over 6,000 miles across the country for his nephew with Down Syndrome.

Brother Chris Sweeney started in New Orleans Wednesday, and Friday, he’s on Dauphin Island. His destination is San Francisco, and it’s expected to take five months.

He’s calling it “Ride for Reid.”

“He’s special needs because he is a special person,” said Sweeney. “You can’t help but smile around Reid. He loves to dance.”

Sweeney has spent the last 12 years overseas as a missionary in Africa. He’s on a one-year sabbatical and wanted to use his time wisely.

He’s always wanted to do a long bike tour, and now has even more reason to.

“He’s just a great kid, and we wanted to do something to ensure he has a great future,” he said.

He rides his bike loaded with 70 pounds of gear, for all types of terrain.

“I specifically started in the south just to kind of get myself in shape and get ready for the mountains that I know are coming up,” he said.

His goal is to open a café in New Orleans, fully staffed by people with special needs, and he aims to name it “Reid Rocks Café.”

“Reid loves all the attention, he’s just a normal kid,” said Sweeney. “Five minutes with Reid and your jaw hurts because you’ve been smiling, and that’s their gift for us all, I think.”

Sweeney’s goal is to raise $100,000 from the ride. So far, they are at $40,000, and all the money goes toward opening Reid Rocks Café.

To donate, click here.

Saturday, Sweeney heads for Perdido Key.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The ATF was in Shreveport Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to demonstrate how a Glock switch works, and...
Number of Glock switches recovered in Alabama up 1200%
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison
Manhunt underway in north Jefferson County at the Hayden exit on I-65.
Two people in custody after police chase, manhunt near Warrior & Hayden

Latest News

The Crosby Independent School District in Texas has approved a four-day instructional week.
School district in Texas approves move to 4-day schedule: ‘Needed to be done’
Large fire and smoke from overturned tanker on fire on US 15 in Maryland.
VIDEO: Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes
Police search for missing child
Missing child in South Alabama
The Fisk University women's gymnastics team continues to break barriers.
Women’s gymnastics team becomes first at HBCU to compete at NCAA level
Traffic on I-65 south
ALDOT announces I-65 bridge repairs in Shelby County