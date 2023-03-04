Missing child in South Alabama

BREWTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Emergency Missing Child Alert has gone out in Escambia County, Alabama.

Kacie Isabelle Alexander is a 2 year old white female.

Alexander was last seen on March 3, 2023 at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the area of Foshee Road in Brewton, Alabama.

The toddler is believed to be in the company of Brandy Thames. The pair may be traveling in a Silver Honda Ridgeline with no tag.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kacie Alexander, please contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 809-0741 or call 911.

