Missing child in South Alabama

Police search for missing child
Police search for missing child(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BREWTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Emergency Missing Child Alert has gone out in Escambia County, Alabama.

Kacie Isabelle Alexander is a 2 year old white female.

Alexander was last seen on March 3, 2023 at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the area of Foshee Road in Brewton, Alabama.

The toddler is believed to be in the company of Brandy Thames. The pair may be traveling in a Silver Honda Ridgeline with no tag.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kacie Alexander, please contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 809-0741 or call 911.

