Manhunt underway near Hayden exit on I-65 after chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a manhunt is underway near the I-65 exit in Hayden Friday night after they say the driver of a stolen vehicle fled police.

An official says they believe the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle when he fled from police.

We’re told there was a chase. During that chase, officials say the suspect attempted to hit two police vehicles.

The chase ended when the occupant(s) of the vehicle bailed out along the interstate.

No other details are available. We’ll update this story when we know more information.

