FIRST ALERT: Sunshine, mild temps return for the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A much improved weekend forecast with early morning lows dropping to near 50 with a sunny Saturday forecast with highs in the 65-70 degree range. The remainder of the weekend with be dry with more seasonal temperatures.

WBRC Saturday morning weather, 3/4/23 (WBRC)

A cold front will dip into the Southeast Monday night and Tuesday and with some return flow of moisture around an area of high pressure migrating to the east there may be a few showers. The front is forecast to stall and dissipate along the Gulf Coast leaving a chance for a few showers across the area.

The air will become more unstable with a returning chance for a few thunderstorms by Friday. The next storm system will be forming to the west by the beginning of the weekend leading to more thunderstorms followed by much colder air next weekend.

WBRC Saturday morning weather, 3/4/23 (WBRC)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.