FEMA looking for volunteers to help Coosa County tornado victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Disaster survivors who are working on their homes after the January12 storms and tornadoes are in luck, as FEMA is stepping in to assist.

On Saturday, March 4, FEMA will be in Coosa County helping those victims, and they are looking for volunteers.

FEMA is looking for skilled and general volunteers to help with clean up and repairing or installing roof tarps in Equality, Alabama.

All skill levels are welcome to come by the Coosa County Volunteer Reception Center at Rehoboth United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Those interested in volunteering can also call 256-935-9561 or email CoosaLTR@gmail.com.

Volunteers are asked to bring chainsaws, heavy equipment, rakes, and shovels to help move debris. FEMA is also asking volunteers wear long work pants, closed-toe shoes, and work gloves. Those under the age of 18 need to come with a parent or guardian.

FEMA’s Larissa Hale said they will also have some of their mitigation specialists available at the Home Depot in Prattville until March 7th to discuss how to best repair homes.

“We are kind of like the last to come in- it starts at the local and community level, so when these disasters happen it’s the local and the county that steps in to help these people,” Hale said. “It starts with the neighbor.”

Alabama homeowners and renters who sustained damage to their primary property from the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes have until March 16, 2023, to apply for federal assistance in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Mobile, Morgan, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

Specialists are also available on the Mitigation Helpline at 833-336-2477 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Callers may leave a voicemail at any time, or email FEMA-R4-HMHELP@FEMA.DHS.GOV.

