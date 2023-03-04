LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Family, friends of Florence man killed in storm-related death express their grief

Dustin Pettus, 42 of Florence
Dustin Pettus, 42 of Florence(Reese Pettus)
By Romario Gardner
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lexington community is grieving the loss of a man killed in a freak accident.

43-year-old Dustin Pettus died Friday morning when a tree fell over and hit him in the head.

Reese Pettus, Dustin’s daughter, said her father meant everything to her, and that he touched the hearts of everyone he encountered. She said she was heartbroken and is still having trouble trying to process the tragedy.

“I didn’t cry because it’s something you don’t believe,” said Reese, “It’s like, it really just hits you when you go to the scene. Or you realize you’re not going to see them.”

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found Dustin already dead from his injuries. A witness on the scene says the tree barely missed hitting another person. Reese said her father was larger than life, which is making the healing process extremely difficult.

“He had like, certain aspects to him where you knew it was Dustin Pettus. You knew it was him,” said Reese.

Reese said her father was kind-hearted, caring, and always putting her and her brother Ethan first.

Neely Parker and Glenda Grisham, close friends of Dustin for nearly 15 years, said he brought pure joy into the world and would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.

“He was a very good person. He didn’t judge you. He’d take you as you were. He’s going to be greatly missed,” said Parker.

Grisham said, “I loved him like my own and he was the best boy I’d ever known to be. He was good to me, never said a harsh word to me and always stood up for me. I loved that boy like he was my own. I will miss him every day.”

Reese said Dustin loved sports and supporting his children and because of that, she’ll always have him by her side.

“I’m really just glad to know that I still have him with me,” said Reese, “Just like, through me. Because I can talk to somebody and they’ll tell me that I remind them of him. It’s good to have that.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Man killed after tree falls on vehicle in Talladega
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison
Weekend forecast
FIRST ALERT: Calmer winds overnight, chilly start Saturday morning

Latest News

Traffic on I-65 south
ALDOT announces I-65 bridge repairs in Shelby County
Wallace State Community College is expanding their nursing program to the Oneonta building.
Wallace State to begin offering nursing courses at Oneonta center
Manhunt underway in north Jefferson County at the Hayden exit on I-65.
Two people in custody after police chase, manhunt near Warrior & Hayden
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lawsuit in death of inmate