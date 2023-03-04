LawCall
Downtown Birmingham parking garage wall damaged by high winds

Storm damage downtown Birmingham
By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -You don’t often see heavy damage in downtown Birmingham from storms, but the side of the 19th Street and 2nd Avenue North parking building has a ‘façade’ of thin siding that was destroyed by high winds Friday morning.

Two cars were stuck underneath pieces that fell off the building.

WBRC spoke to one man whose car was trapped under that building debris. He said he was just parking in the lot to get lunch, and then found his car stuck under the rubble. Thankfully, he was able to get his car out and away.

The owner of the parking building, Ladd Tucker, said it was inspected about a year ago with no structural issues found. He said the façade was added to the building before he acquired it. Now, they are assessing the damage while the lot gets cleaned up.

