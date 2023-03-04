LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman nearly hit by ceiling panel at subway station

A ceiling panel almost hit a woman at a subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (WBZ, MASSACHUSETTS BAY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY, CNN)
By Tammy Mutasa
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ) - A ceiling panel came crashing downs and almost hit a woman at a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“In the moment I was definitely very shaken up,” Cianna Navarro said.

The frightening close call was captured on MBTA video. In the video, a 25-pound ceiling panel came crashing down onto the platform at Harvard Square station, barely missing Navarro.

“I was obviously in a state of shock. I didn’t really know what was happening,” Navarro said. “Obviously I’m just walking off the T, trying to get home and the ceiling comes crashing down.”

The 21-year-old Suffolk University student had just been running errands.

“I hope change does happen because who knows what would have happened if I took one more step or if it was an elderly person or a child in that situation,” Navarro said.

A collective shock came from riders who were shown the video.

“I never like considered looking up when I was waiting at the T, so that was just shocking,” commuter Sarah Lao said.

MBTA officials say after an inspection, it looks like corrosion from water caused the panel to fall down.

“Anyone that rides our system and knows this system is very familiar with the condition of our system,” Jeffrey Gonneville, general manager of the MBTA, said.

That’s why officials are not taking any more chances.

Already 10 ceiling panels have been taken down at the Harvard Square station and panels at all T stations will be inspected

If they only have aesthetic use, they’ll also come down.

“Obviously aesthetics are important but the safety of these stations, the safety of our system is of greater importance,” Gonneville said.

With some of the ceiling panels more than 50 years old, Navarro and other commuters say the inspections are long overdue.

“Something shouldn’t have to happen for them to investigate. Something like that shouldn’t have to happen where my life was in danger,” Navarro said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Man killed after tree falls on vehicle in Talladega
The ATF was in Shreveport Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to demonstrate how a Glock switch works, and...
Number of Glock switches recovered in Alabama up 1200%
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison

Latest News

The boy was identified as Kash Waylan Hodges.
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Heartbroken mother says 4-year-old son drowned in a pond
A ceiling panel almost hit a woman at a subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (WBZ,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman nearly hit by ceiling panel at subway station
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
Rachael Ray is reportedly ending her daytime syndication talk show.
Reports: ‘Rachael Ray’ show ending after 17 seasons