Calera student first to ever get accepted into an Ivy League school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera high school student made history by being the first to be accepted into an Ivy League school.

Senior Brandon Horn received early acceptance into Dartmouth College back in December.

Horn said it felt like it took him an eternity to log into his portal to check his application status, but once he got in, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

Overjoyed is the emotion Horn and his mother say they were experiencing in that moment.

Horn is also the first minority student from Calera High School to be accepted into an Ivy League school.

“When I initially applied to an Ivy League school, it wasn’t to be the first. It was more of a personal goal for myself,” Horn said. “It came after my acceptance that I realized I was the first, and now in hindsight, I’m really setting an example.”

Horn started his Ivy League journey around middle school when he compiled a list of colleges he wanted to attend.

“And Dartmouth and the rest of the Ivy League schools were on there,” Horn said. “I looked up some stats and what it took to get in and I looked at what I had at that time and said it’s time to lock in.”

When Horn entered his freshman year, he knew it was the year that would set the precedent for the rest of his academic career. However, in 10th grade, the pandemic hit, moving Horn to virtual learning.

“I really feel like it initially set me back, but it also did teach me a valuable lesson,” Horn said. “I’m not always going to have someone there to guide me every step of the way and might need to spend more time on my own learning and teaching myself.”

Horn will major in Biomedical Engineering, with a minor in Global Health, on the pre-med track. Horn said this passion came from the hit shows Greys Anatomy and Chicago Med.

He encourages any student interested in an Ivy League school to never give up and keep pushing.

