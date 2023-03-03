Working group formed to assess response to Moody landfill fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - A working group has been formed to assess the Moody landfill fire and determine if any changes in laws, regulations and resources are needed after the fire has burned since November.

“The underground fire was an unprecedented event that unfortunately affected numerous residents,” ADEM Director Lance LeFleur said at a news conference on Friday at ADEM’s headquarters in Montgomery. “It also showed gaps in the authority and ability of both state and local governmental agencies to respond and effectively deal with it. No agency in the state had the resources or expertise to extinguish such a fire.”

LeFleur said he hopes the working group is able to determine what is needed to be better prepared and able to respond more effectively if something similar happens in the future.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management says the fire revealed shortcomings in the ability and authority of state and local governments to respond to “situations that are outside the scope of their regulated activities but pose risks to the public.”

The working group will include:

Jeff Smitherman, director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency

Rick Oates, state forester with the Alabama Forestry Commission

Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama

Greg Cochran, executive director of the Alabama League of Municipalities

State Sen. Lance Bell, R-Pell City

State Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville

“We will be looking for recommendations we can take to the governor and lawmakers,” Garrett said. “We don’t know whether they might include authorizations that legislators would have to approve or funding needed to pay for additional resources. But we certainly see a role for the Legislature.”

Bell said that the fire has affected many residents in the area, adding they have been worried about their health Some residents as the fire as burned.

“We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said. “But if it does, we want to make sure the necessary resources are in place to deal with it.”

The Environmental Protection Agency said in February that they anticipate their work at the fire to last until the end of March.

