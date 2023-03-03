West Alabama Food Bank helps families who lost SNAP benefits

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With additional SNAP benefits made available to families during the pandemic ending, grocery bills will be even higher for some.

Some people who getting government assistance to pay for groceries will now get around $90 less per month. Jean Rykaczewsk, Executive Director of the West Alabama Food Bank in Tuscaloosa fears this could be a huge adjustment for some people, especially seniors. She says about 38 percent of Alabamians affected by the change in SNAP benefits are seniors.

That combined with a rise in food costs due to inflation for the past year makes getting groceries a lot tougher for them. Rykaczewski expects the Food Bank will be much busier in March than the month of February. “We want everybody to know there’s no shame in hunger. If you need food, come ask. We can give you food here to get you started. Or we can give the name of an agency closest to you so you don’t have to travel so far, cause gas is expensive too,” Rykaczewski explained.

You can contact the West Alabama Food Bank if you need help getting food now by calling (205) 333-5353.

