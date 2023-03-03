Red Mountain Crawfish: Crawfish Boil

Crawfish Recipe

o Wash & cull your crawfish.

o Bring your pot to a boil and add seasoning.

o Cook your potatoes first, as they will take the longest, around 16-20 minutes depending on the size of selected potatoes. We use red creamer potatoes.

o After the potatoes have cooked, put your crawfish into the boiling water.

o Stir every 30 seconds to 1 minute for even cooking of crawfish, depending on the size of your pot.

o As soon as the crawfish start to dissipate off the bottom with some floating to the top, cut your burner off.

o Now you can add your sausage, corn, and any other fixings in at this time, to be boiled. Some people put the frozen corn and/or sausage in at this time, which also acts as a coolant to your water, which will allow the crawfish to soak up the seasoning.

o You’ll need to taste test your season after 8-10 minutes. To note: it’s not necessary to stir your crawfish unless they’re all rising to the top of your pot above the water and in that case, you would want to release a little of the heat so they can stay submerged, soaking in all the juices. Once all the crawfish have come back to the top of the water, there’s not a lot you can do at this point about changing the flavors because they have soaked up all the juices available.

o This process is usually between 20-25 minutes. If for whatever reason it is not flavorful enough, you could reheat your pot, add more seasoning to get more flavor into your crawfish.

