Pelham Widening Project near Oak Mountain Ampitheatre

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major widening project is coming to Pelham in between the Oak Mountain Amphitheater and the canopy project that’s currently underway.

The Pelham City Council approved the $3.1M project last week.

This project is part of a much larger development happening on amphitheater road which includes the greenway trail expansion and the $65M canopy project.

Right now, Amphitheater Road starts out with four lanes and drops to two lanes.

Ainsley Allison, Pelham City Communications Manager said, “It will essentially be three lanes with one lane on each direction with a center turn lane the entire stretch of the road.”

The goal is to make Amphitheater Road safer and make way for the increase in traffic in that area when the canopy project is complete.

City officials anticipate the project to be underway mid to late April.

“Obviously concert season is kicking off at Oak Mountain Amphitheater and so we will be coordinating with the amphitheater to make sure that construction is not ongoing when we have these big acts coming in,” Allison said.

With any widening project, city officials ask that drivers be aware of any construction delays in the area.

City leaders are still in the early stages of getting this project underway, they say construction could take about four to six months to complete.

