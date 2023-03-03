LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pelham Widening Project near Oak Mountain Ampitheatre

Pelham Amphitheater road widening
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major widening project is coming to Pelham in between the Oak Mountain Amphitheater and the canopy project that’s currently underway.

The Pelham City Council approved the $3.1M project last week.

This project is part of a much larger development happening on amphitheater road which includes the greenway trail expansion and the $65M canopy project.

Right now, Amphitheater Road starts out with four lanes and drops to two lanes.

Ainsley Allison, Pelham City Communications Manager said, “It will essentially be three lanes with one lane on each direction with a center turn lane the entire stretch of the road.”

The goal is to make Amphitheater Road safer and make way for the increase in traffic in that area when the canopy project is complete.

City officials anticipate the project to be underway mid to late April.

“Obviously concert season is kicking off at Oak Mountain Amphitheater and so we will be coordinating with the amphitheater to make sure that construction is not ongoing when we have these big acts coming in,” Allison said.

With any widening project, city officials ask that drivers be aware of any construction delays in the area.

City leaders are still in the early stages of getting this project underway, they say construction could take about four to six months to complete.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against EPA
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs
Body found surrounded by dogs
More details on man’s body found surrounded by 6 stray dogs in West Jefferson Co.
Ending the grocery tax in Alabama
Cost of groceries higher in Alabama than other states
This is the window after installers broke in glass in Tyus' son's room.
Hoover homeowner says window installers scattered broken glass throughout her home

Latest News

Manufacturer coming to Gadsden bringing dozens of jobs
Manufacturer coming to Gadsden bringing dozens of jobs
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Chicago police officer dies, suspect wounded in shootout
Warrior Met coal miners return
Strike ends for Warrior Met Coal miners
Manufacturer coming to Gadsden bringing dozens of jobs
Manufacturer coming to Gadsden bringing dozens of jobs