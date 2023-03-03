LawCall
Man killed after tree falls on vehicle in Talladega

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials say a man was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle.

The Talladega County coroner says the family was inside the house, and the man went outside and got in the truck. A tree then fell over across the truck.

The incident happened at Oak Circle.


