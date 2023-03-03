Little Lambs Consignment Sale underway in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have children, then you know how fast they grow out of clothes. This weekend in Tuscaloosa you have a chance to get some great deals.

The Little Lambs Consignment Sale at First United Methodist Church at 800 Greensboro Avenue starts March 3. The sale started back in 2002 and has grown over the years because of the low prices and thousands of baby items to choose from.

The sale features gently used infant and children’s spring/summer clothing and shoes. Shoppers can also find nursery items, toys, books, and other baby accessories.

Money from the sale goes back into First United Methodist Church to fund a children’s ministry, mission projects and a community grant. “I just think people know how expensive it is to have a kid. And they wear some of these clothes one time, or no times. And then they know they can get really good, gently used items here. And so, the shoppers come back sale after sale,” said Julie Salter, co-chair of the Little Lambs Consignment Sale Committee.

Friday’s sale goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It continues Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. All sales on Saturday are 50 percent off.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.