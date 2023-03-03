LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Little Lambs Consignment Sale underway in Tuscaloosa

Little Lambs Consignment Shop
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have children, then you know how fast they grow out of clothes. This weekend in Tuscaloosa you have a chance to get some great deals.

The Little Lambs Consignment Sale at First United Methodist Church at 800 Greensboro Avenue starts March 3. The sale started back in 2002 and has grown over the years because of the low prices and thousands of baby items to choose from.

The sale features gently used infant and children’s spring/summer clothing and shoes. Shoppers can also find nursery items, toys, books, and other baby accessories.

Money from the sale goes back into First United Methodist Church to fund a children’s ministry, mission projects and a community grant. “I just think people know how expensive it is to have a kid. And they wear some of these clothes one time, or no times. And then they know they can get really good, gently used items here. And so, the shoppers come back sale after sale,” said Julie Salter, co-chair of the Little Lambs Consignment Sale Committee.

Friday’s sale goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It continues Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. All sales on Saturday are 50 percent off.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ending the grocery tax in Alabama
Cost of groceries higher in Alabama than other states
Customers have a lot of questions about what the future holds after American Car Center closed...
Customers worried after American Car Center closes locations nationwide
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against EPA
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency
First Alert Weather Evening Update 3/2/23
First Alert: Damaging winds possible Friday morning
This is the window after installers broke in glass in Tyus' son's room.
Hoover homeowner says window installers scattered broken glass throughout her home

Latest News

Source: WBRC Video
Grant Mills Road closure extended due to geological issues
Fire chief on minority hiring
Birmingham Fire Chief discusses staffing levels
Source: WBRC video
Food bank assistance
Source: WBRC video
Little Lambs Consignment Shop