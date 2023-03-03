LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jupiter and Venus ‘kiss’ in the night sky

The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.
The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Venus may not be burning like a silver flame, but the planet lived up to its namesake, the Roman goddess of love, Wednesday night.

Stargazers were given a chance to see what astronomers called a conjunction, as Venus and Jupiter passed each other.

The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.

In reality, the closest they’ll ever come from our perspective is about the diameter of a full moon apart.

Venus and Jupiter are the brightest objects in the night sky right now, aside from the moon.

Conjunctions happen frequently because planets orbit the sun in similar paths.

There’s no astronomical significance to them, but they are interesting to see when they are so bright.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ending the grocery tax in Alabama
Cost of groceries higher in Alabama than other states
Customers have a lot of questions about what the future holds after American Car Center closed...
Customers worried after American Car Center closes locations nationwide
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against EPA
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency
First Alert Weather Evening Update 3/2/23
First Alert: Damaging winds possible Friday morning
This is the window after installers broke in glass in Tyus' son's room.
Hoover homeowner says window installers scattered broken glass throughout her home

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the deaths of his wife and son.
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Students nearly hit by car passing stopped school bus in North Carolina
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced in murders of wife, son