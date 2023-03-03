Graysville Mayor to overhaul city police department

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The mayor of Graysville says he’s planning to overhaul the city’s police department. This comes after the city reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) to possibly help them out.

Talks were underway between the city and the sheriff’s office about possibly getting deputies to work there, but after Thursday’s city council meeting, that’s not going to happen, at least for now.

There was an agreement with JCSO on the city council agenda but after the mayor brought it up for a motion, there wasn’t a second. So that agreement isn’t going anywhere.

Instead, Mayor Julio Davis says he plans on doing a top-to-bottom review of the police department to try and improve things. Residents say they aren’t happy with the service that’s being provided by the police department. They want faster response times, among other things.

Mayor Davis says he plans on getting to the bottom of it to improve public safety in this small city.

“I’m going to sit down with them, figure out who’s going to be here, what days they are going to be here, gow long they are going to be here,” Davis said. “I’m just going to re-overhaul it.”

The majority of the city’s nine officers are part-time. The mayor says he may look into possibly cutting a couple positions to try and save money because the police department takes up a good bit of the city’s budget.

Davis said the city doesn’t have its own 911 dispatch center. Instead, it contracts with the county. Davis explained how that process works and why he has some issues with it.

“I cannot afford to open up a dispatch. So, we do cell phones,” Davis explained. “When there’s a call, dispatch calls a cell phone that’s dedicated to the Graysville police department and I’m going to try and get to the bottom of that.”

Davis says they write a check once a year to the county for dispatch and he says that should include everything public safety wise. That’s just one of the things he’ll look into during his review, which he says starts first thing Friday morning.

