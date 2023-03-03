LawCall
Grant Mills Road closure extended due to geological issues

Grant's Mill Road construction updates
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission has provided an update on the Grants Mill Road work, saying that the re-opening of the road has been delayed.

Unforeseen geological issues have forced contractors to lengthen the soil nail wall.

Updated pictures show contractors have made a lot of progress, but more still must be done to finish the widening project. The goal is to increase the flow of traffic, but also benefit the surrounding environment.

The improvements should help protect the nearby creek, but crews are also working to install a roundabout to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

While it is a large project in scope, Jefferson County leaders believe the delay will be worth it in the long run.

“In order to do the project properly, we really needed to extend that soil nail wall to do the project correctly,” said Jefferson County Commission Public Information Director Helen Hays. “That is really what is important to us. We want to get it right and we want it to be done right the first time.”

There is no exact re-opening date, but the expectation is the project will be fully complete this fall. The contractor is also now doing some of the later phase work now, to limit further closures or traffic impacts.

