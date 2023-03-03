FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Windy conditions and the threat for severe storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have declared today, Friday, March 3rd, 2023 a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting winds to increase from the south-southwest to 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph.

Windy Conditions Expected (WBRC)

A wind advisory has been included for all of Central Alabama until 9 PM. A High Wind Warning has been issued for Cullman County where they could see gusts up to 60 mph. With all of the rain that fell yesterday, it won’t take a lot of wind to knock trees down and bring about scattered power outages across the northern half of Alabama. Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive updates and keep your electronics charged in case you lose power.

Possible Wind Gusts (WBRC)

On top of the wind concerns, we are also watching the threat for strong and severe storms to roll into Central Alabama during the morning and early afternoon hours. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are the main threat. We believe the greatest chance to see strong and severe storms will likely occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center continues to hold on to a slight risk- threat level 2 out of 5 - for most of Central Alabama. An enhanced risk- threat level 3 out of 5 - has been issued for far northeast Alabama including parts of Etowah and Cherokee counties. The enhanced threat is for the increasing chances to see damaging winds up to 70-80 mph in storms. If severe storms impact us today, the main threat will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, small hail, and isolated tornadoes. Confidence levels to see severe storms is rather low. We do see limiting factors that could keep the severe threat from impacting us. The only concerns we have is that the slower arrival of these storms could increase the instability across Central Alabama. With plenty of wind shear and increasing instability, storms that can develop could become intense. Our short-range models show the potential, but it’s possible that we have so much wind shear that storms may struggle to fully develop. If the conditions appear more favorable, the tornado threat could increase. We will know a lot over the next couple of hours as we watch how the atmosphere evolves in real time. Please note that wind will be the big threat today, but don’t ignore the potential for isolated tornadoes too.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing the storm system is moving a little slower with a line of storms moving through eastern Arkansas and Louisiana around 5 AM. The line will likely move into Mississippi between 5-7 AM and then impact far west Alabama after 8 AM. Temperatures remain warm with most of us in the 60s. Winds are picking up ahead of the cold front at 10-20 mph, and the winds will likely increase throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. We are planning for a broken line of storms to push through Central Alabama this morning and move out of east Alabama by 3 PM. By late this afternoon, we will dry out with sunshine returning. The wind will continue to howl, so our threats will not come to an end until late this evening when the winds calm down by 9 PM. If you have any evening plans, it’ll likely remain breezy with a partly cloudy sky. I would recommend a jacket as temperatures cool into the lower 60s and upper 50s by 7 PM.

The Next 24 (WBRC)

Beautiful Weekend

You won’t have to cancel any outdoor plans this weekend. We are looking at a sunny and dry weekend. Saturday morning will end up cooler with temperatures in the mid 40s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Wnds will come from the north at 5-10 mph with lower humidity. Sunday could end up warmer with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s with a sunny sky. The weather will be beautiful, but the pollen count will likely remain high. If you are an allergy sufferer, you’ll likely want to limit your time outdoors.

Unsettled Weather Next Week

Our long-range models are hinting at a wet pattern shaping up for next week. Most of Monday should end up dry, but we are now introducing a chance for isolated showers Monday evening. Rain chances will be possible Tuesday for areas south of I-20. Wednesday and Thursday could be our wettest days of next week as disturbance moves in from west to east. The good news is that I don’t see any signs of an organized severe weather threat. Temperatures next week will likely remain in the 60s and 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. The latest long-range models are showing cooler air moving in by the end of next week. I wouldn’t plant your garden quite yet. Long-range models hint that we could see temperatures drop below freezing by next weekend. A lot can change, so we will keep you updated over the next several days.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.