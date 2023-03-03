Birmingham Water Works says water is safe, despite filing a lawsuit claiming water supply is “contaminated”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board says the drinking water it provides is safe, despite filing a lawsuit against multiple chemical companies in November, accusing them of manufacturing potentially cancer-causing chemicals that the utility says have contaminated its water supply.

The BWWB is suing manufacturers 3M, Dupont and others including a Trussville-based company in federal court in South Carolina, accusing them of negligently causing “the release of toxic PFAS compounds onto the Plaintiff’s drinking water supply.”

“PFAS” is the industry term for a family of synthetic chemicals referred to by environmentalists as “forever chemicals” that the CDC says can lead to an increased risk of cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, asthma and thyroid disease.

PFAS chemicals are a key ingredient in a special foam called “AFFF” used to fight class B fires. The BWWB lawsuit alleges firefighters around the Birmingham area used AFFF foams as directed by the company for years, and that runoff contaminated the groundwater and the BWWB water supply.

In the lawsuit filed on behalf of the BWWB by the Environmental Litigation Group, the utility is asking the court to force the chemical companies to pay for the cost of testing for and treating/removing PFAS from BWWB water.

In the lawsuit filed by the BWWB, it says testing performed on tap water in 2019 “revealed a combined PFOA and PFOS level of as high as 5.3 ppt, exceeding the current EPA health advisory.” The suit goes on to say testing at the Shades Mountain treatment plant and Cahaba Pump Station in 2020 found chemical levels “exceeding the current EPA health advisory.”

But in a statement to WBRC, the Birmingham Water Works says “Our water quality is safe and is not contaminated and our customers should not be concerned.”

The utility goes on to say “As part of our extensive testing regime, we test for a variety of unregulated chemicals and compounds including PFOS and PFOA. The chemicals generally referred to PFAS are found everywhere in our everyday environment. The testing that we have performed on these chemicals have detected no PFAS chemicals in any of our various sources of water supply or our four water treatment plants’ finished water above any EPA or ADEM regulatory limit.”

BWWB spokesman Rick Jackson says “Given this, the board of directors will be considering whether it plans to continue with the recently filed lawsuit concerning these chemicals.”

The BWWB board agenda for its last meeting on February 22nd included an item to “immediately dismiss without prejudice” the PFAS lawsuit, but the board pulled that item from their agenda without discussion at the beginning of the meeting.

Board member Dr. George Munchus tells WBRC he is in favor of proceeding with the lawsuit, despite the utility saying it’s found no contamination of PFAS beyond the ADEM or EPA regulatory limits (a different standard than the EPA health advisory limit cited in the lawsuit).

WBRC reached out to 3M and Dupont for comment on the suit and are waiting for a response.

Here’s the full BWWB statement on the PFAS lawsuit:

Our water quality is safe and is not contaminated and our customers should not be concerned. We are fully in compliance with current existing water quality regulations. Our customers need to know we utilize a variety of water treatment technologies that are fully effective in achieving existing water quality regulations issued by the U. S. EPA and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. To ensure the safety of our water and to ensure compliance with all existing water quality regulations our certified laboratory performs over 173,000 advanced analyses per year on the quality of the water we treat, as well on the safety and quality of the water we distribute to our customers. In addition to the testing that occurs at our certified laboratory, our licensed water treatment operators perform an additional 91,200 tests on raw water and over 135,000 tests on finished water every year in wet labs located at each of our four water filtration plants. In total, BWWB performs over 399,200 tests on over 300 different chemicals or contaminants each year. Finally, we have never been cited by ADEM or EPA for violating any water quality standard. As part of our extensive testing regime, we test for a variety of unregulated chemicals and compounds including PFOS and PFOA. The chemicals generally referred to PFAS are found everywhere in our everyday environment. The testing that we have performed on these chemicals have detected no PFAS chemicals in any of our various sources of water supply or our four water treatment plants’ finished water above any EPA or ADEM regulatory limit. Given this, the board of directors will be considering whether it plans to continue with the recently filed lawsuit concerning these chemicals. We remain committed to delivering the highest quality water to our customers. We will continue to monitor EPA’s evolving guidance on PFAS chemicals and all other contaminants of concern and are prepared to take whatever steps are necessary to continue to remain in full compliance with all ADEM and EPA standards.

