Birmingham Fire Chief discusses staffing levels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is working to shore up staffing, making sure there’s enough firefighters working to protect residents and their homes.

Chief Cory Moon stresses it is not just about getting additional bodies in the door, its about providing opportunities and opening doors for minorities.

“We are definitely seeing an increase in interest from all the minority groups, and that is encouraging to me as the leader of this department,” Moon said. “So that is something we are looking at, tracking at, and we we want to see more in those efforts.”

Hiring during a nationwide shortage has been anything but easy, but Moon stresses that due to their local outreach efforts and national campaigns, they are close to being fully staffed.

“We were budgeted for 670 personnel but recently the city added back 37 positions to our budget,” he said. “We have about 679 current positions filled. We are actually in the process of screening for those new budgeted positions right now and we are going to start another recruit class in May.”

While he considers the department a shining light for the Magic city, it was once part of its darkest days when hoses were turned on children and civil rights protestors back in 1963.

“That is something, obviously as the leader of this organization, we never want to repeat,” he said. “We know how disturbing those images were to the nation and that is why we work so hard to ensure that the image of Birmingham Fire is pristine, versus what it was back in the sixties.”

The city is spending this year honoring the 60 years since the civil rights push in 1963, and in Chief Moon’s eyes, it shows how far the city has come.

