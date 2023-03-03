American Village breaks ground on phase 2 of Independence Hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - American Village looking to increase their number of students and visitors by starting construction on phase two of their new Independence Hall.

The first phase consisted of the west wing which was completed back in Nov. of 2021 and since then they have received nothing but positive feedback from visitors.

Phase two will consists of the main tower that will include two floors and will provide their visitors with an immersive educational history experience.

The entire project phase one, two, and three is costing about $16M.

The completion of phase two is set for late spring, early summer in 2024 and will increase the number of student visitors to 100,000 with about 250,000 total guests every year.

Visitors and students can expect to walk into a portrait gallery where the portraits come to life and begin to talk with one another.

This adding to what the American village is best known for.

Alan Miller CEO/President of American Village said, “It’s part of the long-standing package we’ve had here at the American Village with live historic interpretation and engagement with those interprets and it’s just going to add to an already fun and exciting adventure for everyone.”

Once the central portion of independence hall is complete, only one more phase to go which is the east wing.

That’s set to be complete just before the America’s 250 birthday celebration.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.