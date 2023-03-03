LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

American Village breaks ground on phase 2 of Independence Hall

GROUNDBREAKING PHASE TWO
GROUNDBREAKING PHASE TWO(Aajene Robinson)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - American Village looking to increase their number of students and visitors by starting construction on phase two of their new Independence Hall.

The first phase consisted of the west wing which was completed back in Nov. of 2021 and since then they have received nothing but positive feedback from visitors.

Phase two will consists of the main tower that will include two floors and will provide their visitors with an immersive educational history experience.

The entire project phase one, two, and three is costing about $16M.

The completion of phase two is set for late spring, early summer in 2024 and will increase the number of student visitors to 100,000 with about 250,000 total guests every year.

Visitors and students can expect to walk into a portrait gallery where the portraits come to life and begin to talk with one another.

This adding to what the American village is best known for.

Alan Miller CEO/President of American Village said, “It’s part of the long-standing package we’ve had here at the American Village with live historic interpretation and engagement with those interprets and it’s just going to add to an already fun and exciting adventure for everyone.”

Once the central portion of independence hall is complete, only one more phase to go which is the east wing.

That’s set to be complete just before the America’s 250 birthday celebration.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against EPA
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs
Body found surrounded by dogs
More details on man’s body found surrounded by 6 stray dogs in West Jefferson Co.
Ending the grocery tax in Alabama
Cost of groceries higher in Alabama than other states
This is the window after installers broke in glass in Tyus' son's room.
Hoover homeowner says window installers scattered broken glass throughout her home

Latest News

Manufacturer coming to Gadsden bringing dozens of jobs
Manufacturer coming to Gadsden bringing dozens of jobs
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Chicago police officer dies, suspect wounded in shootout
Pelham Amphitheater road widening
Pelham Widening Project near Oak Mountain Ampitheatre
Warrior Met coal miners return
Strike ends for Warrior Met Coal miners