LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama lawmaker files ‘return to work’ bill

File Image: Alabama Statehouse
File Image: Alabama Statehouse
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers want to put more money into the pockets of certain Alabamians and bring more employees into the workforce. A pre-filled bill would increase the amount state agencies and schools can pay state retirees a year, while they still receive retirement benefits. The sponsor, Rep. Rex Reynolds R-Madison County, is calling this a return-to-work bill.

Liane Kelly represents Alabama’s retired teachers. She says retirement doesn’t cover as much as it used to.

“Inflation hit them,” said Kelly. “Their benefits, you know, buying 20%, less than it was eight to 10 years ago.”

The Alabama Department of Corrections lacks nearly 700 corrections officers, and the state is short almost 600 teachers. Supporters say this bill would fix both problems.

“I call it the post-retirement return to work salary cap increase,” says Reynolds.

$37 thousand is how much retirees can earn working part-time without having to stop their retirement benefits. Reynolds’s bill would increase that to $52 thousand. The money would come from the hiring department’s budget.

“There may be cities that can use that a smaller salary, maybe increases the number of hours and employees able to work part-time,” said Reynolds.

There is concern about this bill from both senators who chair the education trust fund committee and general fund committee.

“Allow employees to somewhat double dip, where they’re getting now, their retirement check on top of this $52,000 payment. They’ve greatly enhanced their compensation,” said Senator Arthur Orr.

This could hurt the Retirement System of Alabama in the long run. Senator Arthur Orr says they should increase state employees’ salaries and look at other ways to address the employee shortage.

“If you look at our contiguous states, Alabama is now the highest paid when it comes to state employees and educators for that matter,” said Orr. “I did have a bill getting drafted to address the school resource officer shortage in schools.”

Reynold’s proposed increased pay would expire in 2027.

“The governor, the legislature, they’ll be able to come up with a solution of getting people back to the state workforce,” said Kelly.

Lawmakers will meet to debate this bill during next Tuesday’s legislative session.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Man killed after tree falls on vehicle in Talladega
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison
Weekend forecast
FIRST ALERT: Calmer winds overnight, chilly start Saturday morning

Latest News

Traffic on I-65 south
ALDOT announces I-65 bridge repairs in Shelby County
Dustin Pettus, 42 of Florence
Family, friends of Florence man killed in storm-related death express their grief
Wallace State Community College is expanding their nursing program to the Oneonta building.
Wallace State to begin offering nursing courses at Oneonta center
Manhunt underway in north Jefferson County at the Hayden exit on I-65.
Two people in custody after police chase, manhunt near Warrior & Hayden
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lawsuit in death of inmate