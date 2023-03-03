LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Accused Chicago officer killer ordered held without bond

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police Department announced.(Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge ordered a teenager held without bond Friday in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer.

Steven Montano, 18, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder, two felony firearms charges and misdemeanor counts of assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

The officer was shot several times Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown has said. He was identified Thursday as Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The bail hearing was held a short time after the body of Vasquez-Lasso was taken with a police escort from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Oak Lawn.

Montano was being chased when he suddenly turned around and pointed a gun at Vasquez-Lasso, prosecutors said at the hearing, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The two exchanged gunfire, with Montano hitting the officer in the head, arm and leg, prosecutors said. The officer fired twice and hit Montano in the face.

A police officer testified that Montano remained in critical condition Friday at Stroger Hospital.

An assistant public defender representing Montano said she had not had the opportunity to speak with her client and could provide no information about him for the hearing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ending the grocery tax in Alabama
Cost of groceries higher in Alabama than other states
Customers have a lot of questions about what the future holds after American Car Center closed...
Customers worried after American Car Center closes locations nationwide
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against EPA
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency
First Alert Weather Evening Update 3/2/23
First Alert: Damaging winds possible Friday morning
This is the window after installers broke in glass in Tyus' son's room.
Hoover homeowner says window installers scattered broken glass throughout her home

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Doctor: Lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous, no treatment needed
President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for his heroism...
Black Vietnam veteran finally honored with Medal of Honor
Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11.
College student wins free car after making 94-foot putt
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Election-denying former Colorado clerk guilty of obstruction
FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP...
Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia